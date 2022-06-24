Two held for posing as ticket examiners

The accused duped passengers on pretext of giving them confirmed tickets

Two persons were arrested for allegedly posing as ticket examiners in the railways and duping people in the name of booking tickets, the police said on Thursday.

DCP (North East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said they received a complaint on June 18 regarding the same. The complainant, Ranveer Kumar, a resident of Bihar, said that he was travelling along with his brother-in-law on a Delhi metro train from Jahingirpuri to New Delhi railway station to catch a train. On their way, an unknown person befriended them by saying they are also travelling to Bihar.

“On the pretext of getting them a confirmed ticket, the accused took them to Sonia Vihar where another co-accused introduced himself as a ticket examiner in the railways,” the DCP said.

Later, the accused took the victim’s bag on the pretext of keeping it safe with him. However, later he escaped with it.

After a case under the relevant IPC sections was lodged, the police managed to arrest one of the accused, identified as Ravi Kumar Mehto, 38, on June 19. Another accused, identified as Kamlesh, was arrested later by the police.