Two held for planning to kill head of Sikh Jathebandi

The Delhi Police has arrested two persons who were planning to kill the head of one of the largest Sikh Jathebandi in Punjab and a murder case witness, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Malkit Singh (27), a resident of Azadpur in Delhi, and Bhupinder Singh (24), a resident of Gurdaspur in Punjab, they said.

Two pistols and 20 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, the police said.

“On Saturday, the police got an information regarding the accused and conducted a raid. They were apprehended from near Beri Wala Bagh, Shalimar Bagh,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Interrogation revealed that Malkit’s father Baldev Singh was appointed as granthi in Gurdwara Jaimal Singh, Rab da Kutta, Lal Bagh, Azadpur. In 2007, his father was arrested in Banta Singh Bagichi firing incident at Patiala, in which four Nihang Sikhs were killed, the DCP said.

After that, Lakhbir Singh alias Lakhha was appointed as the granthi in Gurudwara Jaimal Singh. In 2010, Malkit, along with his mother Jasbir Kaur and two Sewadars Sukhpal Singh and Ranjit Singh, kidnapped Lakhha and killed him, Mr. Yadav said.

All the four accused persons were arrested and convicted to life imprisonment, they said.

In 2016, he jumped parole. He was arrested in 2017 for planning the murder of one Pyara Singh, one of Sewadar for possession of Balwangarh Sahib Gurudwara, Fatehgarh Sahib, the police said.

On August 1, 2020, Malkit got parole owing to COVID-19 and started planning the two murders, the police said.