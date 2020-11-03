Delhi

Two held for ‘objectionable’posters of Macron

Two persons have been arrested in north-east Delhi’s Jafrabad for allegedly pasting “objectionable” posters of French President Emmanuel Macron.

A senior police officer confirmed the arrests.

Processions and gatherings were organised against Mr. Macron by Muslims in north-east and old Delhi on Sunday. “Posters were pasted on the premises of a mosque in Jafrabad. A case has been lodged and the two persons who put up the posters have been arrested,” the officer said.

Mr. Macron’s stance on Islam and his defence of caricatures of Prophet Mohammad to protect freedom of expression, has drawn the ire of Muslims.

