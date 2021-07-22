Two held for making, supplying heroin

Drugs worth ₹2 crore seized: police

Two Bareilly-based cousins have been arrested from east Delhi’s Gazipur for allegedly supplying heroin, the police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Chinmoy Biswal said that the accused have been identified as Sajid Khan (24) and Wajid Khan (28), both residents of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

A total of one kg heroin worth around ₹2 crore in the international market has been seized from them.

“On July 13, the police received information that two persons, involved in supply of heroin, would come near Shamshan Ghat in Gazipur to supply drug after which a trap was laid and the accused were apprehended with two parcels of heroin,” Mr. Biswal said.

Since last 5 years

During interrogation, the police said the accused disclosed that they are cousins and involved in drug trafficking for the last five years. In 2016, they were caught by Uttar Pradesh Police with heroin.

“It was revealed that they are experts in making heroin by using crude [poppy head extracts] and various chemicals. They used to purchase the crude and chemicals from Bareilly and manufacture the heroin,” the officer said.

They also revealed that they make the drug in the forest of Bhaira village on the banks of the Ganga.