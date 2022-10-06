Two held for killing teenager over enmity

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 06, 2022 22:05 IST

Two men were arrested for killing a 17-year-old teenager over an old enmity in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, the police said on Thursday.

A call was received from BJRM Hospital in at 11.48 p.m. on Wednesday about the victim having suffered stab injuries on his chest, the police said. The teen was then declared brought dead by the doctors.

An eyewitness, who took the victim to the hospital told the police that a quarrel ensued between a few people and the victim at a park near Jahangirpuri’s G-Block. The victim was later found injured, the police said.

An FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered and two persons, Nitin and Sachin, have been arrested on Thursday, the police said. “Efforts are on to trace the further accused,” the police said.

