Two held for killing man over grudge in Wazirabad

Victim had gone missing on Sunday

Two men were arrested for killing a 38-year-old man over rivalry in north Delhi’s Wazirabad, the police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Sunny, 29, alias Kallu, a resident of Khicharipur and Sachin, 27, a resident of Loni in Uttar Pradesh. They were arrested on Wednesday.

The body of Arun Kumar (38), a resident of Wazirabad, was found near Tara Chowk in Gandhi Vihar, Timarpur on Monday, the police said. DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said there were no injury marks, however, blood could be seen. A day later, the victim’s father told the police that he had seen Arun with one of his friends, Bondha, on Sunday. He had gone missing after that.

On further interrogation, the police said that Arun was last seen with Sunny and Kallu. They revealed that over four-five months ago, the victim had a quarrel with Sachin while they were consuming liquor. During the argument, which turned ugly, Sachin received minor injuries on his head. He later, held a grudge against Arun.

An FIR under Section 365, 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.