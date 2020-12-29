Two held for killing man on suspicion of being thief

NEW DELHI

29 December 2020 23:42 IST

Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a 40-year-old man whom they suspected to be a thief in north-east Delhi’s Sonia Vihar, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Manjeet (26), a resident of Sonia Vihar, and Parveen Kumar (26), a resident of Khajuri Khas, they said.

On Saturday at 7.42 a.m., information was received that an injured person was lying in an unconscious state in the fields near Bedi Gas Agency, Milan Gardan, Sonia Vihar, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

They rushed to the spot and took him to JPC Hospital where he was declared brought dead. There were multiple abrasion and deep bone head injury on the body, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, deceased was identified as Sunil Verma (40), a resident of Loni, Gaziabaad.

The police checked the CCTV footages and found one car near the spot. The occupants were doing some suspicious activities. Later, the vehicle number was identified which was being used by Manjit.

“Raids were conducted at various places and both the accused persons were arrested from near Shiv Mandir, Sabhapur village,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya said.

Investigation revealed that on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Nitin, a resident of Biharipur, and Manjeet were having liquor in the car at Milan Garden, G-Block Sonia Vihar, which is adjacent to dairy farm of Nitin.

Around 11 p.m., they suspected one person roaming around the dairy and they mistook him to be a thief. They made him sit in their car and thrashed him, the officer said.

The deceased was also intoxicated and also retaliated. Meanwhile, Parveen joined them. They all beat him mercilessly and later threw him near Bedi Gas Agency in the open plot, the police said.