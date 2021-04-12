Two held for killing man in Mangolpuri

NEW DELHI

Accused had grudges against victim as he abused them after drinking

The Delhi Police arrested two persons for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man in north-west Delhi’s Mangolpuri, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Pradeep and Raju, both residents of Mangolpuri, they said.

The police said that the body of one Chandarbhan, a resident of Mangolpuri, was found with injury marks at 9.35 a.m. on Monday. He used to work as a cardboard box painter in Rampura Industrial area.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was last seen with two men on a bike. Later, they were identified as Pradeep and Raju. Police did not have any evidence and released them,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parminder Singh said.

The inputs were again cross-checked and the duo were apprehended, the police said.

To trap the accused, the police told them that since the area was under surveillance through satellite cameras of NASA, they were seen with the victim in the footage, following which the accused confessed their involvement, they said. The accused disclosed that they had attacked him with stones lying in the park, the DCP said.The accused said that the victim used to abuse them after drinking. They had grudges against Chandarbhan and had planned to kill him, the police said.

On April 4, they had drinks and brought the victim to an isolated park in Mangolpuri Industrial area and killed him, they said.

Pradeep is a sales agent working in a private company and Raju is a painter by profession. They have been arrested in the case, the police said.