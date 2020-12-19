Delhi

Two held for kidnapping 8-yr-old boy in Gurugram

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping an eight-year-old boy from Ullahawas here and demanding ₹50 lakh ransom, the police said on Friday. The boy has been rescued from Palwal.

Three on the run

Three more people, wanted in connection with the case, are said to be absconding. ACP Preet Pal Sangwan said the accused stayed on rent posing as autorickshaw drivers near the boy’s house for a fortnight before they kidnapped him.

The boy was playing outside his house in the afternoon on December 16 when the accused kidnapped him. “The boy was kept hostage in Palwal,” Mr. Sangwan said.

