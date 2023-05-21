HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held for issuing fake appointment letters to govt. officials

The accused allegedly cheated people on pretext of appointing them to the National Medical Commission Board

May 21, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Two men have been arrested for allegedly cheating people with fake appointment letters to government officials, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, Khatri Iqbal Ahamad, 50, a resident of Gujarat, and Himanshu Pandey, 35, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, allegedly cheated people on pretext of appointing them to the National Medical Commission Board, the police said.

The incident came to light when Chandan Kumar, an Under Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, lodged a police complaint alleging that somebody forged a letter issued by the MoHFW, the police said.

“According to the letter, NMC Chairman Suresh Chandra Sharma’s tenure has ended in January and Dr. Suresh K. Patel, a member of Gujarat Medical Council, was appointed the new chairman of the NMC and he can take charge from April 3 to 10,” a senior police officer said.

Mr. Kumar added that the file number mentioned in the said letter does not exist, and the Ministry has not passed any such orders. The police said the letter was fake.

An FIR was registered in this regard. Based on technical surveillance and local intelligence, the police arrested Mr. Ahamad from Vadodara in Gujarat and Mr. Pandey from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

The duo revealed that they have cheated people with fake government jobs in the past as well. In 2021, the Rajkot Police’s Crime Branch team had arrested them. 

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.