Two held for issuing fake appointment letters to govt. officials

May 21, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

Two men have been arrested for allegedly cheating people with fake appointment letters to government officials, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, Khatri Iqbal Ahamad, 50, a resident of Gujarat, and Himanshu Pandey, 35, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, allegedly cheated people on pretext of appointing them to the National Medical Commission Board, the police said.

The incident came to light when Chandan Kumar, an Under Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, lodged a police complaint alleging that somebody forged a letter issued by the MoHFW, the police said.

“According to the letter, NMC Chairman Suresh Chandra Sharma’s tenure has ended in January and Dr. Suresh K. Patel, a member of Gujarat Medical Council, was appointed the new chairman of the NMC and he can take charge from April 3 to 10,” a senior police officer said.

Mr. Kumar added that the file number mentioned in the said letter does not exist, and the Ministry has not passed any such orders. The police said the letter was fake.

An FIR was registered in this regard. Based on technical surveillance and local intelligence, the police arrested Mr. Ahamad from Vadodara in Gujarat and Mr. Pandey from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

The duo revealed that they have cheated people with fake government jobs in the past as well. In 2021, the Rajkot Police’s Crime Branch team had arrested them.