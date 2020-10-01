Two held for injuring policeman

He was dragged by accused while attempting to nab them

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly injuring a policeman, who tried to stop them from beating a man in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said that the accused have been identified as Buddhiman (30) and Rang Doj Waiba (29), both from Nepal.

The police said that on September 25, head constable Pawan Kumar was on patrolling duty when he noticed two persons beating a boy with a baseball bat on Shivalik Road.

When he tried to stop the accused, they tried to flee in a car. He then grabbed the driver, who dragged him. Mr. Pawan sustained injuries, the police said.

The victim boy was traced, who disclosed that he had contacted a person through JustDial for massage. However, the deal subsequently failed because of dispute over payment of advance and the two persons started thrashing the boy. With the help of technical surveillance, the accused were traced and arrested.