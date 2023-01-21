Two held for gym owner’s murder, one absconding 

January 21, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi

Nearly three weeks after a 40-year-old gym owner was shot dead by assailants in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar, the police have arrested two men, a senior officer said on Friday. One of them earlier worked as the victim’s manager and allegedly planned the murder over a financial dispute, the police added.

On December 30 last year, unidentified assailants opened fire at Mahendra Agarwal, owner of Energie gym, at his office. According to a senior police officer, three to four shots were fired at him.

Both the accused hailed from Uttar Pradesh and have been identified as Inder Wardhan Sharma of Modi Nagar and Ravi Kumar of Muzaffarnagar, the police said.

According to an eyewitness, the two were seen entering Agarwal’s office with arms in their hands. They then fired multiple rounds at him and fled the spot. The incident took place last year on December 30.

Following a tip-off that the accused were trying to flee the country through Raxaul in Bihar along Indo-Nepal border, police teams were sent out to nab the accused on Thursday, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

During interrogation, Sharma revealed that he had worked with Agarwal for a long time and also invested around ₹ 4.75 lakh in his business. “However, the victim wasn’t paying his salary and other monetary dues,” Mr. Yadav said.

“It was further revealed that there was a dispute between Sharma and Agarwal over issues pertaining to salary and other transactions in 2017. An FIR was registered against Sharma and he was arrested in the case,” the police said.

Following his arrest in the 2017 case, his mother passed away. “Since then, Sharma held a grudge against Agarwal and convinced his other associates, Kumar and Vijay, to commit the crime,” a senior police officer said.

On the day of the incident, Vijay drove them to Agarwal’s office. Sharma and Kumar went inside and shot the victim dead, police said. The third accomplice, Vijay, was still absconding, the police added.