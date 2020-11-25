Two held for extorting money from women with morphed pictures

NEW DELHI

25 November 2020 00:32 IST

Accused have extorted ₹12 lakh from nearly 45 people: police

A 20-year-old youth and his accomplice were arrested for allegedly extorting money from women by threatening them to make their obscene and morphed pictures go viral on social media, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Vijayanta Arya said that the accused has been identified as Shoaib Akhtar and his accomplice Nasimul Haqul.

The accused disclosed that they have extorted ₹12 lakh from nearly 45 people, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

Misused company data

Police said that Shoaib used to work with a firm, which provided loan to customers online. But during the lockdown, he got terminated from the company and started misusing the company data by targeting the clients.

Police said that Shoaib, along with Nasimul and Jabbar, hatched a conspiracy to extort money from people by sending them morphed and obscene pictures and threatening them that they will share the pictures online.

According to the police, the matter came to the light on Friday when a resident of Jahangirpuri, who works with a private airline, registered a complaint against the accused. She alleged that the man sent morphed and obscene pictures of her and threatened her when she did not give him the demanded money.

One at large

The two accused were arrested with the help of technical surveillance while Jabbar is still at large.