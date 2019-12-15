Two held for duping people on pretext of investing money online

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of investing their money in online share market, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that the accused have been identified as Vijay Masih (41) and Mohammed Abutalif Mansuri (27), both residents of Jharkhand’s Ranchi.

12-17% return promised

The police said a complaint was received at Neb Sarai police station wherein one Mohammed Sajid Husain stated that he had received a call in May from one Rahi who asked him to invest in online share market trading company and assured return of 12-17% per month. “He also promised to get his money doubled in a very short span of time. The caller had introduced Masih as his boss and succeeded in convincing the complainant,” said Mr. Thakur, adding that the complainant handed him ₹22 lakh to invest.

The complainant told the police that he had received some money as “interest” for two months, but stopped receiving any after that. He said the accused had also shut their Noida-based office. The police then registered a case on charges of cheating and began a probe.

During investigation, the police said, it was revealed that the accused had different bank accounts and that they had collected a huge amount of money from different people on the pretext of investing it online. With the help of technical surveillance, the accused were traced to a luxury hotel where they had come to collect money from a person on Thursday, the police said, adding that a trap was laid and the accused were arrested.

20-30 % commission

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had cheated more than 100 people. “Masih was the mastermind. He had employed four-five boys promising them 20-30 % commission in return of each target plus bonus on trapping huge investors. They opened 15 accounts in different names in different banks which saw transaction of more than ₹5 crore in two years,” Mr. Thakur added.