Two held for duping people by impersonating RTO agents

April 25, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - New Delhi

Two men were arrested from Lucknow for cheating people by impersonating agents of Regional Transport Offices (RTO), police said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The modus operandi of the accused involved creating a false profile on online service search engine JustDial, which advertised RTO services. The accused would defraud the victims after receiving their personal details.

In May last year, a complaint was received at a cyber police station, where the complainant alleged that on May 11, he had sent a request to an RTO office in Sarai Kale Khan, requesting them to duplicate a No Objection Certficate (NOC) with respect to his vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 15, he received a call from an unknown caller masquerading as an RTO clerk in Janakpuri, who told him that he could help him to duplicate the NOC at the cost of ₹7,500. A few days later, the complainant said that he received a call from a different caller, who defrauded him of ₹43,000 on the pretext of issuing a duplicate NOC, the complainant said.

The police registered a case, and upon investigation, the phone numbers used to make the call were traced to Lucknow. The defrauded money was transferred to other bank accounts, police said. After raids were conducted in Lucknow, Ajay Mishra, 32, and Sarvesh Kumar Sharma, 32, were arrested.

Upon interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were both unemployed, and upon the advice of Mr. Mishra’s brother-in-law, the pair decided to dupe innocent people by impersonating RTO agents, said DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.