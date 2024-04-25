GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two held for duping people by impersonating RTO agents

April 25, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Two men were arrested from Lucknow for cheating people by impersonating agents of Regional Transport Offices (RTO), police said on Wednesday.

The modus operandi of the accused involved creating a false profile on online service search engine JustDial, which advertised RTO services. The accused would defraud the victims after receiving their personal details.

In May last year, a complaint was received at a cyber police station, where the complainant alleged that on May 11, he had sent a request to an RTO office in Sarai Kale Khan, requesting them to duplicate a No Objection Certficate (NOC) with respect to his vehicle.

On May 15, he received a call from an unknown caller masquerading as an RTO clerk in Janakpuri, who told him that he could help him to duplicate the NOC at the cost of ₹7,500. A few days later, the complainant said that he received a call from a different caller, who defrauded him of ₹43,000 on the pretext of issuing a duplicate NOC, the complainant said.

The police registered a case, and upon investigation, the phone numbers used to make the call were traced to Lucknow. The defrauded money was transferred to other bank accounts, police said. After raids were conducted in Lucknow, Ajay Mishra, 32, and Sarvesh Kumar Sharma, 32, were arrested.

Upon interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were both unemployed, and upon the advice of Mr. Mishra’s brother-in-law, the pair decided to dupe innocent people by impersonating RTO agents, said DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.