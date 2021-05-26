Two held for duping on pretext of oxygen supply

Key accused runs a social media group

The national president of a social media group and his accomplice were arrested for allegedly cheating families of COVID-19 patients by promising to provide oxygen cylinders at the doorstep, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Ritik Kumar Singh (21) and Sandeep Panday (28), both residents of Greater Noida, they said.

Singh claimed that he is the national president of a social media group called ‘India Youth Icon Team’, headquartered in Greater Noida, which has 18 lakh youth as active members or followers across eight States, the police said.

On May 2, a PCR call regarding online fraud was received at Vivek Vihar police station. During inquiry, complainant Sanchit Aggarwal, a resident of Vivek Vihar, stated that his mother was ill and needed oxygen cylinder. He contacted a number available on social media and paid ₹14,000 for two cylinders. But no oxygen cylinder was provided. The alleged number was also switched off, an officer said. The police analysed the bank statement and e-wallet details of the complainant and zeroed in on the accused.

It was revealed that the alleged transaction was credited into an e-wallet, which was registered in the name of one Sandeep.

“The amount was later transferred to a bank account in Gazipur, U.P., which was registered in the name of Sandeep Pandey. During investigation, both accused were nabbed from Greater Noida,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said.

Interrogation revealed that Singh, who is the main accused, in connivance with co-accused Pandey induced victims into delivering oxygen cylinder at doorstep, the DCP said.

They circulated their mobile number in social media for supply of oxygen. A total of ₹2.43 lakh was found credited to the account of Pandey and ₹4.23 lakh in the account of Singh. Further investigation is under way, the police added.