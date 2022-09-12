Two held for duping Malviya Nagar resident

New Delhi
September 12, 2022 01:36 IST

Two men have been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly cheating a man on the pretext of selling him airguns and telescopes, officers said on Sunday.

The accused — Ravi Singh and Harish Singh — were arrested from their residence in Ghaziabad’s Tronica City on Saturday.

A resident of Malviya Nagar, Zodinpuii, said he was duped of ₹2.49 lakh by a person who approached him through WhatsApp and offered to sell him telescopes, air guns, pellets, and walkie-talkies.

After paying the amount, the complainant received a water filter instead. “The complainant raised objection with the seller but the accused eventually blocked his number,” a senior officer said.

A case was lodged with the Cyber police station in south Delhi and a probe was initiated. The WhatsApp number and bank accounts on which the transaction was made were identified, following which the two accused were arrested. The police recovered three phones and two debit cards from their possession. 

