Two held for duping businessmen

Accused promised extra money in exchange of ‘white’ money

Two friends were arrested for allegedly cheating businessmen on the pretext of offering extra money in exchange of white money, the police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Anuj (27), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, and Vikram (29), a resident of Panipat in Haryana, they said.

On July 13, property dealer Yogesh Bansal filed a complaint at Patel Nagar police station where he alleged that his friend Mukesh Gupta had introduced him to one Anuj through a local property dealer, Karan, on June 21, said a senior police officer.

Anuj had claimed that he was in need of ₹8 lakh in white money for a property deal and offered ₹9 lakh in cash, the complainant said, adding that he had agreed to the deal.

On July 1, Anuj called Mukesh and said that he was sending his younger brother with ₹9 lakh and told him to collect it after transferring ₹8 lakh to his account, the officer said.

Thereafter, three persons met Mukesh at a petrol pump near Shadipur flyover where accused Vikram introduced himself as Anuj’s younger brother.

Vikram counted ₹8,50,000 before Mukesh in his car and said that ₹2 lakh was kept in the boot space of the car, the police said.

Mukesh counted the money and confirmed the complainant about the cash, following which the complainant made two transactions of ₹3,99,886 and ₹3,99,980, they said.

After the money was transferred, Mukesh asked Vikram to give the cash. Vikram took him behind the car where he pushed him and fled the spot along with his accomplices, they said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused were operating in Delhi and also duped other businessmen with the same modus operandi.

The police took Karan into confidence who called Anuj on Wednesday and told him that there was another customer who wanted to exchange cash.

“Anuj agreed and he was called to Rajender Nagar. Thereafter, the police laid a trap and apprehended Anuj and Vikram,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said.

A total of ₹7,99,000, one car and mobile phones of both the accused were recovered, the police said.

Interrogation revealed that both are close friends. Karan had come in contact with Anuj a few months ago when he arranged a rental room in Rajender Nagar for Anuj, Mr. Bhatia said.

Manhunt on

Karan, being a resident of west Patel Nagar, could arrange businessmen for their deals, the police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest the other accused.