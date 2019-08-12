Two held for duping bank of ₹10 lakh; manager absconding

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a public sector bank of ₹10 lakh by opening several accounts and taking loans in the names of fake companies, the police said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Chinmoy Biswal said the accused have been identified as Kamil (37) and Ansar Khan (25), both from Greater Noida. One employee of the bank, who was also involved in the crime, is said to be absconding.

Complaint in 2018

The police said, in 2018, they received a complaint from the bank’s Mathura Road branch stating that in 2013, a man named Ansar Khan took a loan of ₹10 lakh to purchase an SUV from a Greater Noida showroom but after paying three installments, he did not deposit the remaining account. A case of cheating was registered.

During the investigation, the police found that the address, salary slips, bank statements, and other documents were all fake. They also found that neither was any car purchased nor does any such showroom exists. However, it was found that the demand draft issued by the bank was deposited in a current account in the name of Kamil. Following this, raids were conducted and the accused were nabbed from their village in Gautam Buddh Nagar, U.P., on August 5. During interrogation, Kamil allegedly told the police that he works as a guard in Noida and earlier was a property dealer. He said he knew a person who worked as a manager in the bank. The police said Kamil, the manager and another associate planned to open bank accounts on fake names and IDs.

“The manager forged the documents which are required to open a savings account after which Kamil opened one in December 2012. Then they opened a fake car company and Kamil was made proprietor in it after which they opened his current account,” Mr. Biswal said. The accused then roped in Ansar, a labourer, luring him with easy money. Ansar was shown as the manager of the car company and applied for a loan, the police said.

Mr. Biswal said teams are looking for the absconding accused.