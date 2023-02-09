ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for duping 4,000 people on pretext of gigolo job offers

February 09, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Two men were arrested for allegedly duping over 4,000 people who were looking for employment online after luring them with offers to work as gigolo and escorts, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh Charan, 29, and Shyam Lal Yogi, 33, the police said, adding that both were residents of Jaipur in Rajasthan and were arrested from there. The police traced the accused through technical analysis.

The police received a complaint where the complainant alleged that he was looking for online jobs when he came across a website. On the pretext of providing jobs, the accused demanded ₹2,499 as initial registration fee, following which, they issued him an ID card on WhatsApp, the police said.

The accused later demanded money on the pretext of advance commission of 40%, massage kit, passcode charges and hotel booking charges. The accused allegedly duped him of over ₹39,190, the police said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had been duping people since 2017, a senior police officer said.

The police said one of the accused, Yogi, would mimic a female voice and posed as female NRI clients. The police has sent a notice to the website developer and his case is being examined.

