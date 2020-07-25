Delhi

Two held for drugs supply

Two persons were arrested for alleged supplying heroin in the national capital, the police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Ikbal Khan (28) and Mohammad Ishak (27), both residents of Manipur, they said. A total of 10 kilogram of heroin worth more than ₹40 crore in the international market was recovered, the police said.

The police received information that one Ali, who belongs to Manipur, supplies drugs to Delhi, U.P. and other States, a senior police officer said.

“On Thursday, police got a tip-off that on the direction of Ali, Khan and Ishak would come near GT Road to supply heroin to one Najim of Delhi. A trap was laid and the accused were arrested,” DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2020 12:18:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/two-held-for-drugs-supply/article32187094.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY