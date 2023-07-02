HamberMenu
Two held for dropping buffalo head near place of worship in north-east Delhi

A day after the incident, DCP (North East) says police working to maintain peace in the area

July 02, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A man has been arrested and a minor apprehended for allegedly dropping a severed buffalo head near a place of worship in north-east Delhi’s Welcome.

A day after nabbing the accused, the police on Saturday asked the public to avoid spreading any misinformation or rumours about the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said the police were working to maintain peace in the area.

On Friday, 5.38 p.m., the police received information that the severed head of a buffalo was lying on a street outside a religious site at Nala Road, West Gorakh Park in Welcome.

“It was found that two boys on a scooter had dropped the head on the street outside the religious place. The head was taken in police possession immediately and removed from the spot,” the DCP said.

The police filed a case under IPC Sections 153A, 295A, 429 and 34 the same day and immediately caught the two accused, Azeem, 27, and the 16-year-old boy.

