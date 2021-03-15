Two held for cheating plot buyers of ₹8 crore

Accused posed as DSIIDC officials

Two men were arrested for allegedly cheating buyers of industrial plots after posing themselves as Delhi State Infrastructural Industrial Development Corporation (DSIIDC) officials, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Vikram Saxena, a resident of Dehradun in Uttrakhand and Mithun Bhatnagar, a resident of Saharanpur in UP. They have cheated victims to the tune of ₹8 crore, they said.

Police said they received complaints from one Naresh Jindal and fourteen others. Jindal had applied for industrial plot of DSIIDC in 1998 in the reallocation scheme, but his application form was rejected, police said.

In 2018, accused Vikram Saxena and Ajay Saxena met him and introduced themselves as employees of DSIIDC. They showed him their identity cards and his original application form, which had been rejected earlier by DSIIDC, a senior police officer said.

They lured him to take his rejected plot in lieu of extra expenditure. They also guided him to tell other known persons to get their allotted plots, police said. Later, the complainant and his six other known persons agreed to pay extra money to get their plots, police said.

“Vikram and Ajay asked them to deposit money for file and other charges. The complainant gave ₹7 lakh to the alleged persons, but did not get his plot,” DCP (Economic Offences Wing) Mohammad Ali said.

Worked as DSIIDC agent

The accused were arrested on Saturday. Interrogation revealed that Vikram used to work as an agent at DSIIDC and help the persons to complete their file work. He came to know that in 1996, DSIIDC launched a scheme for industrial plots in Patparganj and at that time, the name of the DSIIDC was DSIDC, the DCP said.

In order to cheat people, they started a company Dev Sewa Income Development Company and opened a bank account in the name of DSIDC, police said. They got the list of names and addresses of rejected applicants of this scheme from the official website of DSIIDC. Thereafter they contacted the rejected applicants, the DCP said.