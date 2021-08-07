Two held for cheating people on the pretext of food and liquor delivery

Before pandemic, accused used to dupe customers on OLX

Two Mewat-based persons have been arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of delivering liquor and food, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said the accused have been identified as Tarif Khan and Taufiq, both residents of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.

Cheated of over ₹80K

The police said one Amit Saini complained to them that he was cheated by a person of ₹82,500 in the name of providing food packets.

The complainant was looking for food delivery for a retirement programme in his office when he contacted a number mentioned that he found on Google for home delivery.

“The accused introduced himself as employee of the food joint [a sweet shop] and sent a bar code to the complainant for advance payment. After scanning the code, the complainant saw that ₹82,500 was deducted from his account in four different transactions,” Mr. Alphonse said.

During technical investigation, it was found that money was transferred from a UPI ID into the Bank Accounts of Mewat.

Fake mobile numbers

Technical investigation of the mobile phones revealed that fake numbers of Odisha were used in the offence, which was having locations of Mewat, Haryana, Bharatpur Rajasthan and Khamman Telangana.

During probe, the accused were nabbed from near Agra when they were driving in a car they had bought using the cheated amount.

The accused told the police that several persons in their village are involved in such crimes. Earlier, they used cheat people on OLX but during the lockdown, they came to know that people are looking for liquor as shops are closed.

Next, he uploaded fake mobile numbers on various websites for home delivery of liquor to cheat people. Accused also disclosed that he has purchased a JCB Machine in Telangana.