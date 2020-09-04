Two held for cheating people on online marketplace

Crime comes to fore when complainant looted of over ₹1lakh

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly cheating people on an online marketplace by impersonating themselves as Army officers, the police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said the accused have been identified as Imran (25) and his uncle Liyakaat (54).

The complainant, Sanjeev Maan, stated that he posted an advertisement to sell some products of his house on OLX after which a man called him saying that he wanted to buy the items. He also told Mr. Maan that he was an Army officer. “The fraudster then said that he is sending the money for which the victim will have to scan a QR code. After doing so, ₹1.76 lakh was deducted from his account,” Mr Sharma said.

During investigation, police obtained bank account details and finally zeroed in on Imran. During interrogation, he allegedly disclosed the involvement of his uncle, who was then arrested from Mathura.

Talking about the modus operandi, the police said the accused would send a QR code to innocent persons using which amount gets debited from their account instead of being credited.