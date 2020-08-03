Delhi

Two held for cheating over 100 people at ATMs

With the arrest of two men, the police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang of ATM cloners.

The accused — Anil Kumar (26) and Vinod Kumar (39) — have duped over 100 people so far, the police said. On Sunday, when Howrah Rajdhani Express arrived at New Delhi Railway Station at 10.25 a.m., three men on seeing the police started to walk fast. After this, two of them were apprehended while their accomplice Ravi managed to flee.

Items recovered

On checking their bags, 41 ATM cards of different banks and two ATM cloning machines and ₹20,000 were recovered, they said. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that Ravi is the kingpin of the gang.

