Two held for barging into Rashtrapati Bhavan in a drunken state

Accused have been identified: police

A man and his female friend have been arrested for allegedly barging into Rashtrapati Bhavan in an inebriated state on Tuesday.

Police sources said on Wednesday that the accused have been identified as Shivam Sharma and Kusum Rajput, residents of Sangam Vihar and Dehradun respectively.

Hit barricades

The police said Mr. Sharma and Ms. Rajput drove through gate number 35 around 11.30 p.m. and entered Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A message was then flashed saying that they were speeding and had hit the barricades damaging them. They were stopped and found to be under the influence of alcohol. The two were then sent for medical examination.

FIR lodged

The police registered a case under Sections 448 (punishment for house trespass) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Motor Vehicles Act and arrested them.

Both of them work in a salon, they added.