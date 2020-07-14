Two held for bank fraud, staging robbery to claim vehicle insurance

NEW DELHI

14 July 2020

Accused have taken several loans using forged papers: police

Two persons were arrested for allegedly committing bank fraud and staging a robbery to claim insurance, the police said on Tuesday.

DCP (Rohini) P.K. Mishra said that the accused were identified as Raj Kumar Gupta alias Sudhir Raj Gupta (36) and Sunil Jaiswal alias Sumit Jaiswal (26).

The police received a call on July 7 at K.N. Katju Marg police station from Sunil Jaiswal. He said that around 3.30 p.m., while he was entering his house after parking his recently bought car, two persons robbed him of his phone, cash and car keys. The robbers then locked him inside the house and fled.

However, when the police started investigating the case, the complainant couldn’t explain how he managed funds to buy a car worth ₹17 lakh. After scanning the CCTV footage, it was found that the robbery was staged. He had obtained a car loan from a bank using forged documents with the help of Raj Gupta and Manoj Kumar Shastri, the police said. Gupta was arrested on July 11, the police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the two have several fake IDs, including that of a journalist. They have taken several loans using fake documents. The accused staged the robbery to claim the insurance, they added.