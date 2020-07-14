Two held for bank fraud, staging robbery to claim vehicle insurance

Two persons were arrested for allegedly committing bank fraud and staging a robbery to claim insurance, the police said on Tuesday.
DCP (Rohini) P.K. Mishra said that the accused were identified as Raj Kumar Gupta alias Sudhir Raj Gupta (36) and Sunil Jaiswal alias Sumit Jaiswal (26).
The police received a call on July 7 at K.N. Katju Marg police station from Sunil Jaiswal. He said that around 3.30 p.m., while he was entering his house after parking his recently bought car, two persons robbed him of his phone, cash and car keys. The robbers then locked him inside the house and fled.
However, when the police started investigating the case, the complainant couldn’t explain how he managed funds to buy a car worth ₹17 lakh. After scanning the CCTV footage, it was found that the robbery was staged. He had obtained a car loan from a bank using forged documents with the help of Raj Gupta and Manoj Kumar Shastri, the police said. Gupta was arrested on July 11, the police said.
During interrogation, it was revealed that the two have several fake IDs, including that of a journalist. They have taken several loans using fake documents. The accused staged the robbery to claim the insurance, they added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath