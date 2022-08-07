Two held for assaulting head constable inside police station

August 07, 2022 01:35 IST

Two parties disputing over a gold chain were brought to police station to record statement

One was arrested while another was apprehended on Saturday for assaulting a head constable inside Anand Vihar police station in east Delhi.

The police received a PCR call at 11.27 p.m. on July 30 about a physical assault over a gold chain in Karkardooma village. DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said the issue was between two parties, Ajay and Anchal Bakshi. Ajay was found in an intoxicated condition and was apprehended from the spot by the police. A senior officer said that Ajay and Anchal Bakshi were neighbors and had called the police to resolve the issue.

They were then taken to the police station to record their statement. While Ms. Bakshi wasn’t present, some of her family members and relatives were there with the investigating officer. A group comprising Ajay’s brother Satish Choudhary and others came to the police station and tried to provoke the police personnel who were on duty at the police station.

Provoked, abused

Around 2 a.m., Head Constable, Prakash, 36, came to the police station to make a DD entry regarding a mechanical issue of his MPV. He was then surrounded by a group of people who provoked, abused and assaulted him, he said.

Initially the crowd was unmanageable, when he tried to intervene. Later, the crowd got agitated and hurled abuses at him. Mr. Prakash added that they surrounded him and hit him. “Around 10-15 people from Ajay’s side were present inside the room,” the officer added. He further said that not everybody was involved in the assault. A few of them were bystanders, he said.

Viral video

“Some members of the group made a video of the incident and circulated it on social media,” the DCP said. The police is inquiring into any lapse or negligence during the incident.

Medical examination of the injured police personnel was conducted. Mr. Prakash, hailing from Rajasthan, said he has been serving the Delhi police force since the last 11 years. He joined the Anand Vihar police station two months ago.

“Legal action under appropriate sections has been registered against all people. Teams have been deputed to identify and apprehend all the accused persons. Investigation is currently under way,” the DCP added. An FIR has been registered under Sections 186, 353, 332 and 34 of the IPC, the police said.

One of the apprehended persons has been identified as Satish Kumar, 29. He is an advocate. The DCP said that the other accused’s role is being verified.