Delhi

Two held for abusing woman

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 26-year-old woman in a night shelter in south-east Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin, police said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that the accused have been identified as supervisor Rajesh and a security guard Abdul Gaffar.

Police said that the woman approached them on September 2. She stated that she has been living in the night shelter for the last 10 months and the accused outraged her modesty after which a case was registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. The accused were arrested on the same day, they said.

