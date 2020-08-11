Two held for abducting engineer of private firm

GURUGRAM

The accused stripped him naked and filmed in a bid to extort money from him

A senior engineer with a private firm was allegedly kidnapped, stripped naked, and filmed by two young men in a bid to extort money from him.

According to the police, on Sunday, the two were on their way to kill him when he managed to jump out of the car near Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road after the vehicle slowed down at the traffic signal. He informed the police control room.

The accused, Sahil and Aman, managed to drive away then, but were later arrested.

The 28-year-old engineer lives in his own house in Garhi Harsaru village and had gone to meet his female friend at a hotel on August 8 night when the duo kidnapped him. When the engineer and his friend came out from the hotel around 11 p.m., Sahil, who was known to the woman, and his friend Aman bundled the man in their car and drove away. The duo left the engineer’s car outside the hotel.

They dropped the woman at her house and took the engineer to an unknown hotel. The two allegedly beat him up, stripped him naked and filmed it on their mobile phone. The duo demanded ₹2 lakh from him in return for his release and threatening to make his video public. The two brought his car to the present hotel later at night.

Ransom recovered

The engineer called his brother in the morning and got the said amount transferred to his account. The police have recovered ₹29,500 belonging to the victim and his car. The car of the accused used in commission of crime has been seized. The role of the woman is being investigated. Both – Sahil (26) and Aman (18) – are residents of Sheetla Colony in Gurugram.