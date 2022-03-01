Two gangsters arrested after gunfight in Outer Delhi

March 01, 2022 22:22 IST

They were planning to kill their rival Tillu Tajpuria and a policeman

Two gangsters who were planning to kill their rival Tillu Tajpuria and a policeman were arrested in a late-night encounter at Outer Delhi’s Alipur, the police said on Tuesday. The arrested gangsters have been identified as Parvinder and Tony, 22. The police said they were sent by a gangster named Goldie Brar who allegedly operates from Canada.

During the fire exchange, the police said that a woman sub-inspector was hit by two bullets on her bullet-proof jacket while a head constable received minor injuries after being hit by a bullet in the ear. DCP (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said that they sent a police team to Alipur after receiving information at 2 a.m. on Tuesday regarding a local gangster coming to Delhi with firearms. “They were planning to kill a police officer and gangster Tillu Tajpuria, who is currently lodged in jail.” After the bike-borne assailants saw the police, they tried to flee. When the police tried to overpower them, they opened fire at the police. The DCP said that the accused duo are involved in several cases of firing, extortion and robbery in the past.

