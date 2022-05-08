Two gang members evading arrest since 2018 in police net

Accused were wanted in several crime cases

Two members of Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bhanja’s gang, who had been absconding since 2018, were arrested on Thursday, said the police on Sunday.

The accused were wanted in several cases of shootout, attempt to murder, assault, extortion, threat and Arms Act.

DCP (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said a team was deployed near Aurobindo College in Malviya Nagar after a tip-off that one of the accused, Subeg Singh, 31, would come to meet one of his accomplices on Thursday morning.

Later, the team arrested the accused. On interrogation, Subeg revealed his close accomplice, Saurabh alias Gaurav’s coordinates. He was arrested near Arun Jaitley Park near BRT corridor in the evening.

The police said the duo, along with eight other accomplices, had attacked a member of a rival gang in Lajpat Nagar in February. In a separate incident, Subeg had fired on a restaurant owner who refused to give protection money.