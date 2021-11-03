Two former employees of Agarwal Packers and Movers arrested

They cheated customers by posing as representatives of company

Two former employees of Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. have been arrested for allegedly creating fake websites of the company and duping customers by posing as representatives of the firm, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Manoj C said the accused have been identified as Ashish Singh and Deepak Goel, and efforts are on to nab their associate — Suresh Chauhan.

Mr. Singh lost his job with the company during the COVID-19-induced lockdown in March last year. Later, he contacted Mr. Goel who stole data from the company’s server. The data was then sent to Mr. Chauhan through WhatsApp and email.

The police said a probe was initiated after J.S Ahulwalia, group president of Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd., reported that some unknown person created their fake websites and displayed them on Google search engine. The DCP said Mr. Goel received ₹18,000 every month from Mr. Singh for stealing the data.

“With the help of technical surveillance, a police team arrested Mr. Singh. He disclosed that he received data of customers from Mr. Goel and transferred it to Mr. Chauhan who then sold the data to either some rival company or fraudsters,” the officer said.

According to the police, Mr. Singh used to receive ₹3,000 for each customer’s data.