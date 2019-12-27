Two foreigners with fake tickets detained at IGI

Two foreign nationals have been apprehended for allegedly entering the terminal building of IGI airport by showing forged air tickets, the CISF said on Thursday.
Tan Ya, a Chinese national, was found roaming suspiciously in the check-in area of Terminal-3 at 8.40 p.m. on Wednesday following which he was detained. He disclosed that he had gained access to the terminal by showing an edited ticket of Spice Jet bound for Hong Kong to see off his friend.
In another case, on Thursday, Zhihui Li, also a Chinese national, was detained for entering Terminal-3 with a fake ticket to see off his friend.
