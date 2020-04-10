Two foreigners held for supplying drugs

Two foreign nationals were arrested for allegedly supplying drugs in the city from Mohan Garden area, the police said on Friday.
The accused — Kingsley Izunna Owuamanam (28) and Fabrice Dallo (35) — are both from Nigeria. A total 920 gram of Amphetamine worth ₹10 crore in international market has been recovered from their possession, they said.
After a brief chase
On Thursday, the police found the duo in a suspicious condition on a scooter in Mohan Garden. They were then asked to stop but started running, an officer said, adding that they were nabbed after a brief chase.
