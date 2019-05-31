Two foreign nationals arrested for international ATM fraud

With the arrest of two foreign nationals, the police on Thursday said they have busted an organised international racket of skimming and cloning of ATM cards across Europe, India and other countries.

DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said they have arrested Ruslan Petrov Metodiev and his accomplice Tsvetelin Angelov. Both are Bulgarian nationals, the police said.

The police said, on Sunday, they received information from Khan Market regarding suspicious behaviour of a foreigner at an ATM booth of a private bank.

During investigation, they detected ATM cloning device along with a pinhole camera attached to the machine. Angelov was nabbed from the spot when he went inside the ATM to get the camera. He was in possession of several cloned ATM cards, the police said. “An FIR under relevant sections of IPC was registered at Tughlak Road police station,” said an officer.

Hotel raid

During interrogation, Tsvetelin said he was accompanied by mastermind Ruslan Petrov Metodiev, who was staying at Hotel Park Inn Radisson in Patparganj. He added that the gang had hidden the skimming and cloning equipment, a huge stash of cloned ATM cards and cash at the hotel.

“We conducted a raid at the hotel and Metodiev was nabbed. We recovered several skimming equipment, which included ATM card reading devices, pinhole cameras, card cloning devices, laptop, several cloned and blank ATM cards and a huge stash of Euros from the possession of Ruslan,” said the officer.

The arrested persons said they would travel across European countries and install ATM card skimming devices in the machines.

The skimming device would record the details of the ATM cards on the memory card attached to it. The accused would also place a pinhole camera just above the keypad of the machine to record the ATM pin. Once they had all the data, they would transfer it from the memory cards into a laptop and make clones of these ATM cards, the police said.

“Since the European ATM machines had advanced security measures, the cloned cards if used there were detected almost immediately. However, in India, owing to poor security, these cloned cards could easily be swiped. Therefore, they would swipe cloned ATM cards of European persons in India and withdraw Indian rupees, which they then converted to Euros,” said the officer.

Some of their gang members in Europe would also supply data to them from their skimming devices installed in European ATMs, the police said.

The accused targeted countries to which they could travel on tourist visas, they added.