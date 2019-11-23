Two foreign nationals arrested for ATM fraud

Two Ukraine nationals were arrested for allegedly duping people by cloning ATM cards, the police said on Friday.

A total of 137 cloned cards, over ₹4 lakh in cash and four slips containing serial numbers of cards and their passwords were recovered, a senior police officer said.

The accused were identified as Mykhailo Lukianoe (26) and Maksym Dorofeiev (30), they said.

“On Wednesday, we received specific inputs regarding suspicious transaction by some foreign nationals at an ATM kiosk near Tagore Garden Metro Station and apprehended two of them from the spot,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sameer Sharma.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they along with their four associates, also from Ukraine, had stolen the data of ATM cards from different countries and later cloned those over the plastic cards meant to be used in hotels and gift cards, he added.

After collecting sufficient data and completion of cloning process, the gang members used to flew to different countries on tourist visa to withdraw cash. After withdrawing the cash, they convert the local currency into dollar or euro and return to their country, the officer said.