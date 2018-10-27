Two farmhouses sealed

The North body on Friday sealed two farmhouses as they were being misused. These include the Royal Gold Farm House and Kailash Farmhouse, both in Civil Lines zone.
The North Corporation, had recently stated that out of 70 farmhouses and motels in it’s jurisdiction, misuse had been identified in 62. The north corporation spokesperson said that only two farmhouses were identified in Civil Lines zone, both had been sealed.
Meanwhile the South Corporation has come out with a policy to allow farmhouses to be regularised so as to avoid sealing action and not disturb the upcoming wedding season.
Staff Reporter
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor