Two farmhouses sealed

North corporation seals two farmhouses

The North body on Friday sealed two farmhouses as they were being misused. These include the Royal Gold Farm House and Kailash Farmhouse, both in Civil Lines zone.

The North Corporation, had recently stated that out of 70 farmhouses and motels in it’s jurisdiction, misuse had been identified in 62. The north corporation spokesperson said that only two farmhouses were identified in Civil Lines zone, both had been sealed.

Meanwhile the South Corporation has come out with a policy to allow farmhouses to be regularised so as to avoid sealing action and not disturb the upcoming wedding season.

Staff Reporter