Two fake call centres busted, 30 arrested for duping U.K. citizens

NEW DELHI

24 June 2021 22:39 IST

Two fake call centres operating from Rohini have been busted and 30 persons arrested for allegedly duping U.K.-based residents over tax dues by posing as revenue officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that the centres were being operated by Parvinder Singh and his three accomplices Paramjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Manthan Arora, who were also arrested along with six women.

The police said they duped them by claiming themselves as personnel from the Department of Justice, United Kingdom and H.M. Revenue and Customs.

The accused had purchased the data of customers through internet for ₹5 lakh and provided a script to the callers, who through VOIP, called up U.K.- based residents.

The police said that the accused induced fear in victims by telling them that a criminal case had been filed against them for tax dues. When the victims asked them for a remedy, they told them to transfer amount to a U.K.-based account by providing the account number of facilitators in the U.K. Half of the transferred amount was being kept by the facilitators and the remaining was received by the accused through hawala transactions or by Bitcoins, police claimed.