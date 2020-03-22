Two explosions reported near Shaheen Bagh protest site and Jamia Millia

Two low intensity explosions were reported near the Shaheen Bagh protest site and outside the Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday morning.

Police said the blast took place around 9 a.m. after two unidentified persons on a bike threw a bottle filled with explosive substances. The first incident happened around 100 metres away from the protest site while the other incident happened outside gate no. 7 of the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Police said the bike came out of a lane of Shaheen Bagh and threw a bottle towards police barricades. No one was injured in the incident.

“We are scanning CCTVs to get a clue about the people who were on the bike. The situation is under control,” said a senior police officer.

Also read: Shaheen Bagh protest to continue during Janata curfew

However, the explosion led to a chaos in the area.

Also read: Dissent in times of coronavirus: NCPCR seeks report on Shaheen Bagh protest

On Saturday night, there was a scuffle between two groups the over implementation of ‘Janata Curfew’ at Shaheen Bagh.