Delhi

Two explosions reported near Shaheen Bagh protest site and Jamia Millia

File photo of the protests at Shaheen Bagh

File photo of the protests at Shaheen Bagh   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Police said the blast took place around 9 a.m. after two unidentified persons on a bike threw a bottle filled with explosive substances

Two low intensity explosions were reported near the Shaheen Bagh protest site and outside the Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday morning.

Police said the blast took place around 9 a.m. after two unidentified persons on a bike threw a bottle filled with explosive substances. The first incident happened around 100 metres away from the protest site while the other incident happened outside gate no. 7 of the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Police said the bike came out of a lane of Shaheen Bagh and threw a bottle towards police barricades. No one was injured in the incident.

“We are scanning CCTVs to get a clue about the people who were on the bike. The situation is under control,” said a senior police officer.

However, the explosion led to a chaos in the area.

On Saturday night, there was a scuffle between two groups the over implementation of ‘Janata Curfew’ at Shaheen Bagh.

Citizenship Amendment Act
