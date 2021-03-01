Two excise officers detained for helping exam candidates cheat

Two Haryana Excise Department employees have been detained by the Jind police for helping candidates cheat during Delhi courts exam on Sunday, the police said. The kingpin of the cheating racket is absconding, they said.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team from Uchana police station mounted raid at a farmhouse in the fields of Kakrod village around 3 p.m. and detained two persons who are in their early 30s. “We had a secret information that a gang was involved in solving the exam papers, held for various posts in Delhi courts on Sunday, and helping the candidates to cheat using bluetooth. Acting on the information, we mounted a raid at a farmhouse in Kakrod village,” said Station House Officer, Uchana, Ravinder Kumar.
Though two persons, both clerks in the State Excise Department, were detained, the others managed to flee taking advantage of the standing crop in the fields, said Mr. Kumar. Both are residents of Danoda Kalan village.
The officer said that the kingpin of the gang was identified as Ashok, a resident of Kakrod village. He has previous criminal involvement in similar cases. “The investigation into the matter is being transferred to the crime unit,” added Mr. Kumar.
