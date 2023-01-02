Two elderly women charred to death in GK-II

January 02, 2023 03:23 am | Updated 03:23 am IST - New Delhi

Two elderly women were killed in a fire that broke out at an old-age home in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash-II on Sunday morning, the police said.

The deceased, whose charred bodies were found on the second floor of the bulding, have been identified as Kanchan Arora, 86, and Kamal, 92.

According to a Delhi Police officer, 13 persons, including senior citizens and their attendants, were rescued from Antara Senior Care Homes in GK-II, of which one elderly person is critical and was admitted to Max Hospital, Saket. The other victims were shifted to a branch of the care home in Okhla, the officer added.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said that it got a call about the incident around 5:15 a.m. and four fire tenders were dispatched to the site. The fire was brought under control by 6.50 a.m., it added.

A senior DFS official said the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained.

Antara Senior Care Homes, a unit of the Max Group, said that the rescued persons were getting the necessary medical care.

In a statement, it said, “While all other residents/patients, doctors and team members have been evacuated safely from the facility, two of the residents have unfortunately died in the fire. All other people have been rescued and moved to another facility of ours where they are receiving the necessary medical care.”

The police said the accident occurred on the third floor of the building and a team of personnel from the C.R. Park police station reached the spot to help in the rescue operation. “A crime team and mobile Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were also called to the spot. Further action will be taken under legal provisions of law,” an officer said.

No case has been registered in the matter by the police yet.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Paliwal issued a notice to the police and sought details of the investigation, including fire department clearance certificate issued to the old age home, a copy of the FIR and a detailed action report, by January 6.