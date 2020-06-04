Two drown in Yamuna

NEW DELHI

Two boys, identified as Kunal (18) and Rohit (15), both residents of villages in Noida, drowned in the Yamuna on Tuesday.

Their bodies were recovered on Wednesday, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) R.P. Meena said that the police control room received a call around 1.30 p.m. and were informed that two boys had drowned in Kalindi Kunj Ghat. Enquiry revealed that a group of boys had come for swimming and two of them drowned.

The police said that a rescue operation was launched and the bodies were recovered.