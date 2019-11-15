Two directors of a firm get 3-year jail termin coal scam

A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced two directors of a private company to three years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹40 lakh each in a coal block allocation case.

“The directors — Gyanchand Prasad Agarwal and Umesh Prasad Agarwal — are sentenced to imprisonment for three years each and to also pay a fine of ₹40,00,000 each for the offences under Sections 420 IPC and 120B/420,” said Special Judge Bharat Parashar. The company, Pawanjay Steel and Power Limited, has to give ₹75 lakh fine. The third accused in the case, S.K. Kanungo, was awarded two years imprisonment and fined ₹one lakh. The Judge had held the accused guilty of criminal conspiracy and cheating.