Delhi

Two directors of a firm get 3-year jail termin coal scam

Company to pay fine of ₹75 lakh

A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced two directors of a private company to three years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹40 lakh each in a coal block allocation case.

“The directors — Gyanchand Prasad Agarwal and Umesh Prasad Agarwal — are sentenced to imprisonment for three years each and to also pay a fine of ₹40,00,000 each for the offences under Sections 420 IPC and 120B/420,” said Special Judge Bharat Parashar. The company, Pawanjay Steel and Power Limited, has to give ₹75 lakh fine. The third accused in the case, S.K. Kanungo, was awarded two years imprisonment and fined ₹one lakh. The Judge had held the accused guilty of criminal conspiracy and cheating.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 20, 2020 10:19:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/two-directors-of-a-firm-get-3-year-jail-termin-coal-scam/article29976830.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY