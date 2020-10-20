Two die while cleaning septic tank in Azadpur

New Delhi

20 October 2020 00:06 IST

Workers were not wearing safety gear; factory owner held

Two men died while cleaning a septic tank in north-west Delhi’s Azadpur, the police said on Monday.

On Sunday evening, information was received that three men had fallen unconscious while cleaning a septic tank in a factory in G-Block, Azadpur. Fire officials sent four fire tenders to the spot to rescue the men.

During preliminary enquiry, it was found that the factory — located in G.T. Karnal Road industrial area in Bada Bagh Delhi — manufactures gold and silver chains, and stored various diluted chemicals, used in the process, in a large septic tank.

Engaged for ₹400 each

The tender for cleaning the tank was given by factory owner Rajender Soni to contractor Pramod Dangi (35), a resident of Najafgarh, a senior officer said.

A case has been registered. Mr. Soni and Mr. Dangi have been arrested. The labourers were not wearing any safety gears and had been engaged for ₹400 each, said DCP (North-West) Vijayanta Arya.

“When seven persons were cleaning the tank, two became unconscious. They were taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where Idris, 45, and Salim, 45, both residents of Khurja in Uttar Pradesh, were declared brought dead,” said the police officer.

Abdul Saddam, 35, Salim, 35, and Mansoor, 38, were treated and later discharged. Islam, 40, is still undergoing treatment and is stable.