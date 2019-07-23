Two die of electrocution in south Delhi

A motorist was electrocuted and a passer-by who tried to rescue the motorists also met with the same fate in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, the police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Saleem Saifi (32), a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district, and Hoshiyar Singh (54), a resident of Badarpur, they said.

According to the police, Saifi was on his way to work on his bike around 2 p.m. on July 21, when a live wire fell on his vehicle and it slipped, the police said. He came in contact with the wire and started shuddering. Singh who was passing-by saw Saifi and tried to save him. But he also got electrocuted.

After coming to know about the incident, the police reached the spot. They informed BSES officials and asked them to disconnect the power supply. The victims were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where the two were declared brought dead, DCP (South) Vijay Kumar said.

Saifi was a carpenter and Singh ran a timber factory in south Delhi’s Jonapur.