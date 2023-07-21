Two die of electrocution in separate incidents

July 21, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - New Delhi

Two men in their early 20s died of electrocution in the city in separate incidents in a span of 48 hours, the police said on Thursday.

A 22-year-old motor mechanic, Danish, died in south-east Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj on Thursday while repairing a submersible electric water pump at a house, the police said.

DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo said the pump installed at an underground tank at Vishwakarma Colony was damaged during the recent floods. “The incident took place around 2.30 p.m. The pump was being removed to get it repaired, but the electric wire attached to it was left loose. As he came in contact with the wire, he got electrocuted,” he added.

The deceased was a resident of Vishwakarma Colony.

The landlord Dinesh’s wife, Rekha Devi, too received electric shock while trying to rescue Danish. Both of them were rushed to Alshifa Hospital. While the motor mechanic was declared brought dead, Ms. Devi was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, the DCP said, adding that an FIR under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered.

In another incident, a 24-year-old man died of electrocution while working out at a gym in Rohini’s Sector 15, the police said. The deceased was identified as Saksham Purthi, a resident of Sector 19, Rohini. According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday at 7.15 a.m. at the Gymplex Fitness Zone. The gym owner, Anubhav Duggal, 30, was arrested and released on bail later.

According to the victim’s family members, he was a B.Tech graduate from Bharati Vidyapeeth, Paschim Vihar, and was currently working at a start-up in Gurugram. “He had joined the gym just about three months ago,” said Mukul Pruthi, the victim’s cousin.

Keshav Narang, 30, a resident of Sector 15, who was one of the eyewitnesses, said that he and one more person also received electric shock when they tried to save Saksham. “We mostly work out at the same time. On Tuesday, he had just finished a set of weightlifting and sat between two treadmills to rest. As soon as he placed his hand on one of them, he got electrocuted and fell on it,” Mr. Narang told The Hindu, adding, “Another person and I tried to help but we also received electric shock, so I unplugged the treadmill.”

“We also gave him CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation] but he was unresponsive,” Mr. Narang said.

According to the FIR, the victim was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police also checked the CCTV footage of the gym and got the crime and the FSL team to conduct an electric inspection of the treadmills. “The FSL team confirmed that there was electric current passing through the metal parts of the treadmill,” the FIR read.

A case under IPC Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A has been registered at the K.N. Katju Marg police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

Mr. Narang also said that several gym members had complained to Mr. Duggal regarding electric shocks from some of the treadmills. “He ignored all our complaints and now someone has lost his life,” he said.

The victim is survived by his father, mother and a sister. His family said that they were not satisfied with the charges pressed against the gym owner and demanded stricter action. “This is not a case of simple negligence,” said his father, Mahesh Pruthi.

After the incident, the Delhi Gym Association issued an advisory to its members to make sure that there are no loose wires hanging around the exercise area. It also asked gym owners to get the earthing connection at their gyms checked immediately.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said that the gym had a valid licence from the MCD, and the police are likely to write to the civic body to cancel it.

